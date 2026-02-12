A Beautiful Breakup Review: Thaksh, Matylda Bajer Starrer Is A Tale Of Love, Closure & The Ghosts That Linger |

Title: A Beautiful Breakup

Director: Ajithvasan Uggina

Cast: Thaksh, Matylda Bajer

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3 Stars

Breakups are usually untidy affairs, conducted over cold coffee, unread messages, or the dull hum of ceiling fans. A Beautiful Breakup proposes something far more ceremonial. It asks what might happen if a relationship were given the courtesy of a farewell tour, complete with ancestral property, scenic isolation, and a few inconvenient ghosts. Director Ajithvasan Uggina’s film opens not as a love story in bloom, but as one already pressing flowers between the pages, determined to preserve the memory even as it accepts the inevitable wilt.

At its core, the film is less about ghosts than about the hauntings of modern relationships. Ruby and Krish carry London with them in their accents, habits, and emotional evasions, even as rural India surrounds them with quiet indifference. The mansion becomes a confessional, a battlefield, and eventually a playground for unresolved feelings. The script lingers, sometimes too lovingly, on their disagreements and silences. The haunted-house promise teased at the start is deliberately sidelined, replaced by prolonged domestic sparring. This choice both grounds the film emotionally and tests the viewer’s patience.

Tonally, the film wobbles between romantic melodrama and supernatural whimsy. When it works, the contrast is charming, as if the ghosts are stand-ins for all the unspoken grievances couples drag into a breakup. When it does not, the narrative feels stretched, circling the same emotional drain more than once. The final act finally lets the supernatural loose, shifting the film into stranger, darker territory and hinting that this goodbye may not be as final as promised.

Actors’ Performance

Thaksh plays Krish as a distracted, laptop-tethered professional who mistakes busyness for purpose. The performance captures emotional neglect well, though it occasionally slips into stiffness, making his romantic gestures feel more rehearsed than lived-in. Matylda Bajer, as Ruby, brings greater ease and emotional clarity. Her frustration, vulnerability, and quiet resignation register with convincing warmth, making her the emotional anchor of the film. Together, their chemistry feels believable enough to justify both their love and their exhaustion with each other.

Music and Aesthetics

Visually, the film is polished to the point of sheen. Aerial shots of the estate and surrounding landscape give the story a travelogue quality, underscoring the irony of a relationship ending amid postcard beauty. The ghosts are imaginatively designed, their introduction playful rather than frightening. Ilaiyaraaja’s music, however, is an indulgent presence. The score often announces emotions that the actors are already conveying, occasionally tipping scenes into melodrama instead of enhancing them.

FPJ Verdict

Overall, this is a curious, earnest film. Slightly silly, undeniably sincere, and intermittently haunting, it may not be for everyone. For those willing to go along for the ride, it offers a strangely gentle meditation on love, closure, and the ghosts we carry long after goodbye.