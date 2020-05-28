'83' actor Chirag Patil opens up about playing father Sandeep Patil on screen

Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. This multi-starrer, which is based on India’s cricket World Cup victory in 1983, also stars actor Chirag Patil, son of veteran cricketer Sandeep Patil. Senior Patil was a part of the team which was led to victory by the legendary Kapil Dev. The movie sees Chirag stepping into his father’s shoes to play Sandeep Patil on screen. Here, Chirag speaks about the movie and his character.

How do you feel playing your father in reel life? What was your father’s reaction?

It feels great as not many sons can play their fathers’ character in films and I thoroughly enjoyed it. My father was very happy and excited that I got the role in an iconic movie like ’83. He always felt this was a turning point in my career as I had bagged a very important role in a big film.

Was it difficult for you? Did your father offer any tips?

Yes. To a certain extent because I have not played cricket professionally. But, for the film I practised cricket for eight months to master the nuances of the game. He was always there for me and if I couldn’t get any shot correct, he would teach how to play it the right way.

What was working with director Kabir Khan like?

It was a great experience to have worked with such a master director. He made me feel comfortable on the sets and helped me with playing my father and his winning innings in the semi-final and final of the World Cup.

What about the other actors?

It was fun to play with my friend Adinath Kothare who plays ‘Colonel’ Dilip Vengsarkar. But, the real fun on the sets was Ranveer Singh who plays Kapil Dev and Sahil Khattar who plays wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani.

How did you get this role?

I had to go through a look test and an audition to get this role.

What are your expectations from the film?

I have a lot riding on this film and I hope the film succeeds in a big way.

What next?

I have a few Marathi films on the anvil. My five Marathi films are ready for release but due to the lock-down they have been stalled.