Ranveer Singh's '83' to release in theatres first, not OTT platform

Mumbai: Days after co-producers Reliance Entertainment denied that the much-hyped "83" would go straight to an OTT platform before theatrical release, there is official confirmation of the fact in the film trade now.

Calling it "official news", trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film will release in theatres when the time is "appropriate".

"#Xclusiv: #83TheFilm will release in theatres first, as and when the time is appropriate... WON'T release on #OTT platform first... #Clarification #OfficialNews #83TheFilm stars #RanveerSingh as #KapilDev," tweeted Adarsh.

On Saturday, IANS has reported Reliance Entertainment's dismissing all rumours of a direct OTT release for the film, claiming they would "evaluate" if the situation did not become normal even after six months, according to bollywoodhungama.com.