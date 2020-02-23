'730 not out': Farhan Akhtar wishes Shibani Dandekar on their second anniversary

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have always stole hearts, be it because of their fashionable ensembles, their mushy photo shoots or for their adorable social media posts.
Yet again, Farhan Akhtar shared a candid picture of the duo on this social media, and the caption read- "730 not out" This image was then re-shared by Dandekar on her Instagram profile as well.
The couple seem madly in love with each other and their fans replied to the picture with lots of hearts and sweet messages, congratulating the couple on spending two years together.
In the picture, Shibani looks chic in printed pants paired with a jacket and a black bralette. Akhtar can be seen sporting a white printed shirt with leaf motifs, paired with brown pants and a green corduroy jacket.
Rumours of the couple dating started doing rounds long back, however, the couple only made their relationship official in 2018. Last year there was a buzz about the gorgeous couple planning to get hitched this April, however, the couple has never confirmed reports related to their marriage.
On the work front, Farhan will be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan.
