Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar spill love on the internet with their latest post

New Delhi: Spilling love all over the Internet, actor Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday shared a heart-warming picture of himself with her girlfriend and singer Shibani Dandekar.

The actor took to Instagram to share the picture in which he is seen sitting on a handrail wrapping Dandekar in his arms.

The two were seen blushing in the picture, which Akhtar captioned: "When a picture says it all .. @shibanidandekar."