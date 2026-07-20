72 Hours OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Kevin Hart's Comedy Film?

72 Hours OTT Release Date |

72 Hours is an upcoming comedy film which is directed by Tim Story and it stars Kevin Hart in a lead role. The film will skip the theatrical run and it will directly release on OTT soon. Kevin Hart is back with another comedy entertainer, which promises a mix of hilarious moments, friendship, and chaos. The film. If you're wondering when and where to watch the movie, here's everything you need to know.

When and where to watch 72 Hours

The film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from July 24, 2026. The streaming giant shared the trailer on X and wrote, "A hangover is the least of his problems. Kevin Hart crashes a bachelor party with Marcello Hernández, Mason Gooding, Kam Patterson, and Ben Marshall in a new R-rated comedy directed by Tim Story. 72 HOURS premieres July 24."

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What is 72 Hours about?

The comedy film 72 Hours, features Kevin Hart as a 40-year-old employee striving to salvage his career. He unintentionally finds himself included in a group message intended for a collection of people in their twenties. Choosing to join their raucous, three-day bachelor celebration in Miami, he becomes immersed in endless, tumultuous escapades.

Cast and characters

The film features Kevin Hart as Joe, Marcello Hernández as Nick, Mason Gooding as Mason, Teyana Taylor as Jennifer, Michael Mando as Jaze, Ben Marshall as Hunter, Zach Cherry as Barry, Kam Patterson as Freshman, Mike Epps, and Anna Garcia as Trixie, among others. The film is written by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows. It is produced by John Davis, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, Kevin Hart, Tim Story, Will Packer, Bryan Smiley, and Luke Kelly-Clyne, among others.