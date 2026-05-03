67-Year-Old Mukesh Khanna Says He Will Marry When Destiny Brings The Right Woman Into His Life: 'Love Happens Only Once'

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for playing the iconic superhero in Shaktimaan, sparked conversation with his views on love, relationships, and marriage. In a recent interview, the 67-year-old actor spoke openly about remaining single and explained why he still believes strongly in the institution of marriage.

During a conversation with The Filmy Charcha, the actor shared that he has not ruled out marriage and believes it will happen when destiny decides.

Speaking about relationships and commitment, Mukesh said, “If you are married, you are committed. People say a woman should be pativrata. But has anyone said a man should also be patnivrata? I say that two souls have met. But people don’t believe this… they say ‘I love my wife’ and still move around. That is cheating.”

The actor further explained that despite never marrying, he respects the idea of marriage. “I believe in marriage more than most people. People think that if you don’t marry, you don’t believe in marriage. That’s not true,” he said.

Khanna also spoke about fate and how he believes life partners are destined to meet at the right time. “A wife doesn’t just come randomly. She is written in destiny. If it was meant to happen, it would have happened by now. The woman I am destined to marry already exists somewhere. When destiny brings us together, it will happen,” he shared, adding that age does not matter when it comes to finding companionship.

Sharing his thoughts on love, the actor said he believes true love happens only once in a lifetime. “Love happens only once. The rest is infatuation or desire. If you say ‘I love you’ to one person and then go to another, you are being ungrateful.”

Khanna has frequently been in the spotlight for his outspoken remarks on social and cultural topics. Over the years, several of his comments have triggered criticism online.

In 2020, the actor faced backlash after making controversial remarks about women and the Me Too movement in an Instagram video. At the time, he had said, “Women and men are made differently. Women’s responsibility is to take care of the house. I am sorry to say this, but the MeToo problem started after women started to work.”

He had further added, “Today, women aspire to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with men. People talk about women’s liberation, but let me tell you that this is where the problems begin. The first member to suffer is the child because he does not have a mother to take care of him.”

The actor’s comments had drawn sharp reactions on social media, with many criticising his views as regressive. Despite the backlash, Khanna has continued to speak candidly on various subjects, often making headlines for his opinions.