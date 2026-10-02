₹65-Crore Mithi River Desilting Scam: Dino Morea Questioned For Six Hours By EOW; Allowed To Go Home Later | VIDEO

Actor Dino Morea appeared before the Mumbai EOW for questioning and document verification in the alleged Mithi River scam | AI Generated File Image (Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil)

Mumbai, October 2, 2026: Bollywood actor Dino Morea appeared before the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) today in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged Rs 65-crore Mithi River scam.

Morea arrived at the EOW office at around 1 pm and was questioned for nearly six hours. He was allowed to leave the EOW office at around 7.15 pm after his questioning was completed.

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Documents Verified By EOW

EOW sources said the agency had called Morea to verify documents submitted by him during the investigation. His statement was also recorded, and officials said he may be summoned again if required.

“We wanted to question Morea regarding the documents submitted by him and verified them during today’s questioning. If required, he may be called again for further questioning,” an EOW source said.

Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Morea had previously been questioned by the EOW twice last year in connection with the case. So far, five people have been arrested in the Mithi River scam case. In this case, three chargesheets have been filed so far.

Investigation Into Money Transfers

According to the EOW investigation, contractors had allegedly transferred Rs 18 lakh to a company jointly owned by Ketan Kadam’s wife, Punita Kadam, and Dino Morea’s brother, Santino Morea. Investigators have identified seven bank accounts allegedly belonging to Dino Morea and five accounts held by Santino Morea.

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Previously, EOW had also found that, on record, Punita Kadam and Santino Morea each hold a 50% partnership in UBO Ridez Pvt. Ltd.

Joint Commissioner of Police, EOW, Rajesh Pradhan said, “After questioning, he has been allowed to go. As per the need and requirement, he may be called again for further questioning and processes as per law.”