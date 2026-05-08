62nd Baeksang Arts Awards Full Winners List: Best TV Actor & Actress Go To Hyun Bin & Park Bo Young; Here's Who All Won The Prize

62nd Baeksang Arts Awards Full Winners List |

The Baeksang Arts Awards is a prestigious South Korean awards ceremony that honours excellence in film, television, and theatre each year. Several lighthearted moments from the red carpet and stage quickly went viral, becoming talking points beyond the winners list. One of the most shared clips featured actress Shin Hyun-bin, who tripped on her gown and fell on the red carpet, but her smiling, graceful reaction turned it into a cute fan-favourite moment. Another viral highlight came from Hyun Bin and his wife Son Ye Jin. Ye Jin recorded her husband as he went on stage to take the Best Actor's award meanwhile Hyun Bin in return said, "There are so many people to thank, but above all, to my wife Ye Jin, who is sitting in front of me, and our beloved son... I love you."

신현빈 근데 넘어진것도 너무 아름다움.. 뭔가 아랑스럽기도 하고,,, pic.twitter.com/dFctH41xuY — 주양 (@newjooyang) May 8, 2026

“My wife, Son Yejin who is sitting here and my beloved son thank you so much for your support during filming. I’m truly grateful to you both and I love you so much” 🥹#SonYeJin #HyunBin #BaeksangArtsAwards #BaeksangArtsAwards2026 pic.twitter.com/1oSS4JVQ47 — 🍂 (@whiterosestea) May 8, 2026

62nd Baeksang Arts Awards Winners Full List

Grand Prize (Film): Hong Kyung-pyo (Harbin)

Grand Prize (Television): Culinary Class Wars

Film (Movie)

Grand Prize: Yoo Hae Jin (The King’s Warden)

Best Film: No Other Choice

Best Director: Yoon Ga-eun (The World of Love)

Best Actor: Park Jeong Min (The Ugly)

Best Actress: Moon Ka Young (Once We Were Us)

Best Supporting Actor: Lee Sung Min (No Other Choice)

Best Supporting Actress: Shin Sae Kyeong (HUMINT)

Best New Actor: Park Ji Hoon (The King’s Warden)

Best New Actress: Seo Su Bin (The World of Love)

Best New Director: Park Joon Ho (3670)

Best Screenplay: Byun Sung Hyun & Lee Jin Seong (Good News)

Technical Achievement: Lee Min Hwi (Pavane – Music)

Television (Broadcast)

Grand Prize: Ryu Seung-ryong (The Dream Life of Mr. Kim)

Best Drama: You And Everything Else

Best Director: Park Shin Woo (Our Unwritten Soul)

Best Actor: Hyun Bin (Made In Korea)

Best Actress: Park Bo Young (Our Unwritten Soul)

Best Supporting Actor: Yoo Seung-mok (The Dream Life of Mr. Kim)

Best Supporting Actress: Lim Soo Jung (Low Life)

Best New Actor: Lee Chae Min (Bon Appétit Your Majesty)

Best New Actress: Bang Hyo Rin (Aema)

Best Screenplay: Song Hye Jin (You and Everything Else)

Best Male Entertainer: Kian84

Best Female Entertainer: Lee Su Ji

Best Variety Show: MBC The Wonder Coach

Best Educational Program: KBS1 Our Shining Days

Technical Achievement: Kang Seung Won (The Seasons – Music)

Theatre & Musical

Best Theatre: Jellyfish

Best Young Theatre: Tank Of Fire

Best Performer (Theatre): Kim Shin Rok (Prima Facie)

Musical Creative Achievement: Seo Byung Goo (Evita – Choreography)

Best Performer (Musical): Kim Junsu (Beetlejuice)

Best Musical: Arang

Popularity & Special Awards

Naver Most Popular Artist (Male): Park Ji Hoon

Naver Most Popular Artist (Female): Lim YoonA

Gucci Impact Award: The King’s Warden