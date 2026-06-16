'6 Days Shoot Left?': Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Fans Convinced Finale Shoot Is Nearing End After THIS Cryptic Post

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 |

All reality TV fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. A social media user recently shared a screenshot of an Instagram Story posted by Nidhi Moony Singh. According to reports, Nidhi is associated with the production team of the reality show. Her post has now fuelled speculation that the shooting schedule of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 may be nearing its end.

Nidhi shared a story that read "6 days 9 hours and 8 minutes left." A user later posted the screenshot on Reddit with the caption, "6 Days shoot left." Reacting to it, another user asked, "How she is in crew member team? Season 9 me bhi thi?? jab Punit jeeta tha KKK9." However, there has been no official confirmation that filming will wrap up in the next six days.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Is Jasmin Bhasin Eliminated?

Meanwhile, several claims are doing the rounds on social media suggesting that Jasmin Bhasin has been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The speculation began after a Snapchat Story allegedly posted by the actress went viral online. Reacting to the post, a user asked, "Is Jasmin Bhasin eliminated as she posted a snap from hotel #Jasmin Bhasin?" However, no official source has confirmed these reports so far. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement to know the contestant's status on the show.

Is Jasmin Bhasin eliminated as she posted a snap from hotel #Jasmin Bhasin #KKK15 — Rabdi (@Rabdi28130289) June 15, 2026

Jasmin was chilling in hotel room today n he is saying she did task🤡



Go n check her snap stories.

Kuch bhi bol rha h ye banda...he is just another clout chaser. Don't believe him🙄#GauravKhanna #KKK15 https://t.co/i2rBwNrpwh — Bharti💝 (@CurlyTales_20) June 15, 2026

When Will Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Release?

While Colors TV has not announced an official premiere date yet, multiple reports suggest that Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to go on air in July 2026. The stunt-based reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is currently being filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and industry reports indicate that the shoot is nearing completion. Several entertainment portals have also reported that the new season is likely to premiere in early July on Colors TV and stream on Jio Hotstar.