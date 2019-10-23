6 Bollywood movies with the most iconic Diwali scenes

Diwali is just a few days away, but the fever of this special festival is already in the air. As we can see markets are all lit up with diyas, sweets, and decorations. Diwali is the only biggest festivity celebrated by Indians around the world. Bollywood is also not behind when it comes to Diwali. Bollywood gave us many iconic and memorable Diwali scenes which every movie buff will remember.

From 1965s Dev Anand starrer romantic drama ‘Guide’ to Dharma productions big hit ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, films have deliverd some heartwarming Diwali scenes. Let’s take a look at some of the most favourite and special ones:

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

There must be hardly any person who doesnt know this Diwali scene between Shah Rukh khan and Jaya Bachchan from movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. Rahul Raichand (SRK) arrives home on Diwali, and his mother(Jaya B.) senses his arrival even without being aware of it.