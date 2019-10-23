6 Bollywood movies with the most iconic Diwali scenes

Diwali is just a few days away, but the fever of this special festival is already in the air. As we can see markets are all lit up with diyas, sweets, and decorations. Diwali is the only biggest festivity celebrated by Indians around the world. Bollywood is also not behind when it comes to Diwali. Bollywood gave us many iconic and memorable Diwali scenes which every movie buff will remember.
From 1965s Dev Anand starrer romantic drama ‘Guide’ to Dharma productions big hit ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, films have deliverd some heartwarming Diwali scenes. Let’s take a look at some of the most favourite and special ones:
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
There must be hardly any person who doesnt know this Diwali scene between Shah Rukh khan and Jaya Bachchan from movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. Rahul Raichand (SRK) arrives home on Diwali, and his mother(Jaya B.) senses his arrival even without being aware of it.
Vaastav (1999)
Sanjay Dutt plays a gangster in this Mahesh Manjrekar film. He comes out of his hide-out on Diwali to meet his family.In the scene with Reema Lagu, Sanjay Dutt as Raghu explains to his mother the value of the gold he is wearing and also he delivers the most iconic dialogue “Ye dekh pacchass tola!”
Chachi 420
Kamal Hassan‘s Chachi 420 was the desi rip off Robbie William‘s Mrs. Doubtfire. When Chachi goes to Durgaprasad Bhardwaj’s house for a job as Bharti’s governess, she rescues Bharti from an unfortunate firecracker incident by throwing her in the pool and bags the job.
Mohabbatein (2000)
SRK’s another hit film from 2000, ‘Mohabbatein’ was also had diwali song ‘Pairon Mein bandhan Hai’. This Diwali song with a huge mob and cast was the song to remember on this festival.
Guide(1965)
Vijay Anand’s film belongs as much to Rosie (Waheeda Rehman) as it does to Raju (Dev Anand). Both have secrets to keep and a false persona to maintain. However, Rosie decides to drop all the pretence when she dances in ‘Piya tose naina lage re’.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
The one legendry family drama of the bollywood is Salman khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer Hum Appke hai Kaun. In one the song Renuka Shahne as Pooja Bhabhi gives birth to little boy and on the ocassion of his arrival whole family celebrates the light of festival and joy in a joyful song.
Swades
SRK’s another one drama Swades has Diwali scene but not as jouful as ‘Kabhi Khushi kabhie Gham’. When dadaji passed away on Diwali’s auspicious day, it becomes the most difficult thing to see the heart wrenching moment on joyful day.
