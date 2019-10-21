5 Times Janhvi Kapoor went high-risqué with plunging necklines

Janhvi Kapoor, who blossomed over the years in Bollywood, is stepping into some high risqué outfits off lately. The Dhadak actress’ Instagram feed shows her donning some exotic couture with plunging necklines.

Janhvi looks nothing but a true diva as she flaunts her ensemble in style. Hold your breath, as we take a look at five times the Kapoor princess left everyone jaw dropped.

1. When she turned a warrior princess in this red number by Basil Soda