'4th To 44th Together': Karisma Kapoor Wishes 'Best Sister' Kareena Kapoor Khan On Her Birthday With Childhood Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan is marking her 44th birthday today, and the occasion is filled with affection from fans and colleagues alike. Among the warm wishes, her sister Karisma Kapoor took to social media to share rare childhood photographs along with a touching birthday note.

Kareena, affectionately known as Bebo, has captivated audiences for over two decades with her remarkable performances and stunning looks. As the day unfolds, messages of love and admiration are pouring in from various corners of the entertainment industry.

Karisma's tribute stood out as she posted unseen pictures from their childhood, expressing their deep bond, "Celebrating you always from 4th to 44th together forever. Happy birthday to the best sister love you mostest. (Don't miss mother and daughter's Lady Di inspired hairstyle)."

In addition to Karisma's heartfelt post, Kareena shared her own celebratory images on Instagram, captioning them simply, "Bringing in my birthday" alongside a red heart emoji.

This prompted a wave of responses from fellow celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, who was among the first to send her regards, writing, "Happy birthday Bebo." Other notable figures, like designer Manish Malhotra and Kareena's close friend Natasha Poonawalla, also offered their warm wishes.

Actor Nimrat Kaur referred to Kareena as a "timeless icon," while Natasha adorned her message with a crown emoji, exclaiming, "Birthday!!!! Love you!" This year marks a significant milestone for Kareena, as she recently celebrated 25 years in the film industry and launched a film festival named in her honour.

The actress has also been in the spotlight for her latest project, 'The Buckingham Murders', directed by Hansal Mehta.

Looking ahead, she is set to star in 'Singham Again', an action-packed film directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, slated for release in November.