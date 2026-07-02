'37 Years Later, My Heart Still Smiles': Marathi Actor Ashok Saraf Marries Wife Nivedita All Over Again; Adorable Pics Melt Hearts

Marathi Actor Ashok Saraf Marries Wife Nivedita All Over Again; Adorable Pics Melt Hearts |

Veteran actor Ashok Saraf celebrated his wedding anniversary in a special way, marking 37 years of togetherness with wife and actress Nivedita Ashok Saraf. The beloved Marathi cinema couple renewed their wedding vows, with Ashok thanking Nivedita for being his best friend and constant support. Their heartwarming anniversary celebration has since won hearts on social media.

Nivedita shared a series of photos from the celebration, in which the couple can be seen wearing flower garlands and smiling as they recreated moments from their wedding. Alongside the pictures, she penned a heartfelt note for her husband, with whom she has shared nearly four decades of marriage.

Nivedita wrote, "37 years later, my heart still smiles the same way when I look at you." She added, "Thank you for being my best friend, my strength, and my forever love. Happy Wedding Anniversary." Soon after, fans and members of the film fraternity flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and anniversary wishes for the couple.

Ashok and Nivedita first met while working in the Marathi film industry and gradually fell in love despite their 18-year age gap. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in 1990 at the Mangeshi Temple in Goa. They have since remained one of Marathi cinema's most admired and enduring couples.

Nivedita Ashok Saraf is a renowned Marathi actress known for films like Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi, Dhum Dhadaka, Navri Mile Navryala and Thartharat. She also became a household name on television with hit shows such as Aggabai Sasubai, Aggabai Sunbai and Bhagya Dile Tu Mala.

Ashok Saraf is one of Marathi cinema's most iconic actors, celebrated for classics like Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi, Dhum Dhadaka, Balache Baap Brahmachari and Aayatya Gharat Gharoba. He has also featured in Hindi films including Karan Arjun, Koyla, Yes Boss and Singham, besides the popular sitcom Hum Paanch.