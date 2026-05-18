Marathi Celebrities Walk At Cannes 2026 Red Carpet; 78-Year-Old Ashok Saraf, Prajakta Mali Shine In Traditional Maharashtrian Looks |

A strong wave of Maharashtrian culture and fashion took over the red carpet at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival as several Marathi cinema personalities and digital creators proudly represented Maharashtra in traditional attire on May 17.

Legendary Marathi actor Ashok Saraf, along with his wife and actress Nivedita Saraf, led the Marathi contingent at the prestigious international event. Also present at Cannes were actress Prajakta Mali, YouTuber and vlogger Ankita Walawalkar, podcaster Jayanti Waghdhare and filmmaker & director Kedar Joshi.

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The celebrities had earlier attended events at the Indian Pavilion, but their appearance on the iconic Cannes red carpet in authentic Maharashtrian ensembles quickly grabbed attention online.

At 78, veteran actor Ashok Saraf looked graceful and dignified in a sophisticated ivory bandhgala paired with classic black trousers. Keeping the look elegant and timeless. Meanwhile, Nivedita Saraf complemented him beautifully in a floral printed saree layered with a rich zari-work shawl that added a regal festive touch to her appearance.

Prajakta Mali at Cannes Film Festival:

Among all the celebrity looks, Prajakta Mali’s traditional avatar particularly drew major praise online. The actress embraced Maharashtrian culture in a stunning light blue nauvari saree paired with classic traditional jewellery, including a Maharashtrian nath, choker-style necklace, chandrakor bindi and an elegant kamarpatta waist chain.

Her look sparked significant appreciation from fans, especially after the actress earlier faced criticism on social media for wearing a striking, bold off-shoulder red gown during one of her appearances at a special Indian Pavilion event for Cannes. Netizens now praised her latest look for beautifully celebrating Marathi culture on an international platform.

Konkan Hearted Girl at Cannes Film Festival:

Content creator Ankita Walawalkar, popularly known as the “Konkan Hearted Girl,” also made a strong cultural statement with her unique styling. She wore a traditional paithani saree paired with a sleeveless strappy blouse and styled the pallu across her back to showcase specially embroidered Konkan-inspired motifs, proudly paying tribute to her roots and the coastal culture of Maharashtra.

The group’s appearance at Cannes quickly went viral online, with many social media users applauding the celebrities for choosing to represent Marathi heritage, traditional craftsmanship and regional identity at one of the world’s biggest film festivals.