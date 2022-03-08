3 years of 'Made In Heaven': Creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti share their memories attached with the web series

One of the most interesting and edgy Indian romantic drama web series, "Made In Heaven" has completed three years.

Made under Tiger Baby production, the series has garnered a lot of love from the audience. On this occasion, owners Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti shared their heartfelt notes on their attachment with the series.

Director Zoya Akhtar is proud to have given a kind of show that has shown an impact on society.

Zoya shared, “I can’t believe it has been 3 years since the release of Made In Heaven. It seems like only yesterday we were in New Delhi shooting with the incredible cast and crew. Creating a show like this takes a village. We all came from such different backgrounds and mindsets, but through the course of the making, found a beautiful confluence. I am so proud to have created a show that has left an impact on so many.”

Reema Kagti goes down to the writing phase of this phenomenon and shared, “I still remember when Zoya and I first discussed the germ of the idea, it instantly became apparent to us that a theme like this could lend itself into a delicious drama through which we could make a larger social critique. While writing Made In Heaven, we were only reacting as individuals, but it has been so heartwarming to see how in the last 3 years, people have been able to relate to the show across the world”.

Tiger Baby was founded in 2015, headed by Zoya Akhtar & Reema Kagti. It has made its debut production with the musical drama 'Gully Boy'.

