3 Men Allegedly Open Fire At Punjabi Singer Gulab Sidhu's Barnala Residence, Police Probe Underway | X -

Chandigarh, Sep 13: Three unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly opened fire at the residence of Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu in Punjab's Barnala district, police said on Sunday, adding that nobody was hurt in the incident.

Sidhu was not present in the house when the alleged incident took place. However, his family members were present.

Attack at singer's residence

The incident occurred late Saturday night when three masked men arrived on the motorcycle and opened fire towards the gate of Sidhu's residence in village Pharwahi in Barnala district.

👉 Several shots were fired late at night at Singer Gulab Sidhu’s home in Farwahi, Barnala, spreading fear.



👉 Law and order has collapsed under Guru Dokhi’s rule.



👉 Farmers, artists, traders and common Punjabis are unsafe. Only gangsters and Guru Dokhi’s goons are safe.… pic.twitter.com/VruxwvivhB — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) September 13, 2026

One of the assailants, who was driving the motorcycle, appeared to be making a video with a mobile phone, while two others opened fire.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, which went viral on social media.

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Police begin investigation

As per the initial investigation, six rounds were fired by the assailants, the police said. Bullets hit the main gate of the house.

The police said efforts were on to trace the assailants. They were also examining the CCTV footage installed in the vicinity to identify the assailants.

Sidhu had been provided two security personnel by Punjab Police.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)