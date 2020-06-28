28 years of Shah Rukh Khan: The actor thanks fans for 'allowing' him to entertain them

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has completed 28 years in Bollywood, and he feels it's the people who allowed him to entertain them for almost three decades.

Taking to Instagram, SRK penned a thank you note for his fans. "Don't know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank you all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you. 28 years and counting," he wrote.

Along with it, he posted a picture in which he is seen sporting beard and long hair. "Thank you Gauri Khan for capturing this moment," SRK captioned the post.