'He loved me so much...': Shah Rukh Khan mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

The news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committing suicide at his residence on Sunday in Mumbai left everyone shocked. Reportedly, the 34-year-old was suffering from depression and was taking medication for the same.

According to police sources, the actor had breakfast in the morning and went inside his bedroom. His househelp knocked his door for long, however, when he did not respond they broke open then the door and found him hanging.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his sorrow through his post on Twitter. He wrote, "He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!"