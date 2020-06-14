'He loved me so much...': Shah Rukh Khan mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

The news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committing suicide at his residence on Sunday in Mumbai left everyone shocked. Reportedly, the 34-year-old was suffering from depression and was taking medication for the same.
According to police sources, the actor had breakfast in the morning and went inside his bedroom. His househelp knocked his door for long, however, when he did not respond they broke open then the door and found him hanging.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his sorrow through his post on Twitter. He wrote, "He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!"
Many other Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor were shocked after the news of Rajput's death broke.
Akshay Kumar said he had loved Rajput's last film "Chhichhore". "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore... Such a talented actor... May God give strength to his family," Akshay posted on Twitter.
Ajay Devgn tweeted, "The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death is truly sad. What a tragic loss. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace."
Karan Johar, the producer of the actor's Netflix movie "Drive", said he was heartbroken. "I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I can't believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain," he added.
Shahid Kapoor tweeted, "Just heard the shocking news about @itsSSR. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb." Shankar Mahadevan said he was devastated.
