28 Years Later: The Bone Temple- Where To Watch Post-Apocalyptic Film Online

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple |

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is one of the most anticipated post-apocalyptic films, continuing the chilling legacy of the 28 Days Later franchise. Expanding the terrifying rage-virus universe first introduced by Danny Boyle, the latest installment blends intense survival drama, emotional storytelling, and gripping action set in a devastated world. The film was released in theatres on January 16, 2026, and received positive reviews from audiences.

After its theatrical run, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Fans who missed watching it in cinemas can now enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes. The franchise is widely credited with redefining the zombie-horror genre through its fast-moving infected and psychological depth, and this new chapter continues that legacy with modern cinematic scale and a fresh narrative.

The story centres around Jamie and his 12-year-old son, Spike, who live in a remote island community in Great Britain that has remained untouched by the Rage virus for years. However, when Jamie takes Spike to the mainland as part of a hunting tradition, they encounter newly evolved infected and uncover hidden dangers among fellow survivors. The film explores a world where the virus has been contained to the mainland and a new generation has grown up in isolation.

The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Emma Laird, among others. Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland, the film also features a brief uncredited appearance by Cillian Murphy as Jim, adding emotional continuity and setting up the franchise’s next chapter.