25 Years Of Sirf Tum: Did You Know THESE Actresses Were Approached For Sushmita Sen's Role?

Sirf Tum, starring Sanjay Kapoor, Priya Gill and Sushmita Sen, completed 25 years on June 4. The film is recognised for its unique narrative and chart-topping songs, as well as its moderate box office success.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer Boney Kapoor revealed that Sushmita Sen was not the first choice for the role of Neha, and he approached other actresses like Pooja Batra, Raveena Tandon, Deepti Bhatnagar.

Boney Opens Up About Approaching Other Actresses For Sushmita

He stated, "Sanjay and Priya were always the original choices. For Sushmita’s role, main poori industry ghuma tha. I approached Pooja Batra, Raveena Tandon, Deepti Bhatnagar. I don’t even remember how many girls I had approached."

Further talking about the hit film, which released in 1999, he said, "Sanjay had worked very earnestly in Sirf Tum. Priya Gill and Sushmita Sen had also done well. Jackie Shroff was superb. The song Dilbar Dilbar is a hit even today. We shot that song in Houston, USA. There’s an interesting story about how I got to know about the locations."

Sirf Tum also starred Jackie Shroff and Mohnish Behl. Shot in the beautiful locations of Nainital, Kerala and Houston, the film follows Deepak (played by Sanjay Sanjay) and Aarti (played by Priya), who fall in love with each other but they have never met. They exchange letters but do not know about each other's whereabouts. Aarti then sets out to look for him in the city of Delhi.

Sirf Tum is a remake of the 1996 Tamil film Kadhal Kottai. It is directed by Agathian, and produced by Narsimha Enterprises, and Eros International.