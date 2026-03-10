'24 Ghante Gaali, Maar-Peet...': Miss India Earth 2019 Winner Sayali Surve Alleges 'Love Jihad,' Gets Emotional Over Abuse In 10-Year Marriage

Sayali Surve Alleges Abuse In Marriage | Photo Via X

Miss India Earth 2019 winner Sayali Surve has converted to Hinduism after allegedly facing harassment from her Muslim husband. Surve, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad who now lives in Mumbai and has four children, has also changed her name to Aadya Surve. Speaking about her troubled marriage, she said she tied the knot with Aatif Tase in 2017 in a love marriage after meeting him through a common friend. Despite her family being against the relationship, she married him against their will, a decision she now regrets.

Sayali Surve Alleges Abuse In Marriage

Speaking to media, Sayali said, "Mujhe conversion karna pada, kyunki nikah karna zaruri tha aur convert hona bhi zaruri tha. Pehle procedure hui, uske baad main wahin rehti gayi. Jab aap 24 ghante ek insaan ke saath rehte ho, toh aapko uski aadatein samajh aati hain aur uske background ka bhi andaaza hota hai."

She added that she had thought about leaving the marriage multiple times, but was often manipulated. She said she gave several chances to the marriage, thinking about her kids, but after a point, she could no longer tolerate the abuse.

Former Miss India Earth Sayali Surve married Atif in 2019 despite family opposition and & onverted to Islam, taking the name Ateeja. She’s alleging harassment and pressure to follow strict Islamic practices by her husband and his family. pic.twitter.com/45fpmyC3t6 — मधुमिता (@madhu_mita_) March 10, 2026

'Bina Kisi Galti Ke Maar-Peet Hoti Hai...'

"Jab aapko 24 ghante gaaliyon ke alawa kuch sunne ko nahi milta, aur bina kisi galti ke maar-peet hoti hai, toh jo cheezein aapke liye pehle normal nahi hoti, woh dheere-dheere normalise ho jaati hain," added Surve.

She added that since her children are now growing up, she did not want them to witness the situation and carry its trauma for life, which is why she took the drastic step.

Sayali stated, "Definitely love jihad ka mamla hai. Kai log mana karte hain aur bolte hain ki jab maine khud yeh kiya tha, toh aaj kya bolna. Jab maine yeh decision liya tha, tab itni samajh nahi thi. Main bharose mein, unhe ek achha insaan samajh kar gayi thi. Yeh saari cheezein iss dharm mein zaroor hoti hain."

Gets Emotional Over Abuse In 10-Year Marriage

She said that she never liked speaking ill of any religion and that, being born Hindu, she tried for a long time to continue doing all of this based on what she had learned since childhood. Later, when it was openly opposed, she had to stop. Gradually, she said she was shown that there was nothing in other religions like what exists in Islam, and she was taught how to offer namaz, which she also prayed.

Sayali informed that she has also changed her children's names so that they are aware of the religion they belong to. She added that she has filed several FIRs and will record her statement in two days. Due to safety concerns for herself and her children, she could not travel to Mumbai, but she said the police have been helping her and will come to Pune instead.

Getting emotional, she further said that she has a lot to reveal and has proof, but it is not in her sanskar to stoop to a low level. She also urged women who are going through similar situations to come forward.