2020 wrap up: The year we lost Saroj Khan and Astad Deboo

It was after a long lapse I had the privilege to listen to the late dancer and choreographer Saroj Khan when she invited me as a guest speaker at the Artists Conclave in Bangalore, as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of Abhinava Dance Academy in February this year. Despite looking frail, the moment she started speaking about dance and her experience in Bollywood, there was a glow on her face.

Saroj Khan had a long and illustrious career. She started as a group dancer and later became an assistant to the then top dance director Sohanlal, who was her mentor too. Saroj later started working independently, and subsequently emerged as the numero uno choreographer in Bollywood.