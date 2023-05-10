2018 director Jude Anthany Joseph accuses actor Antony Varghese of trying to cheat producer of ₹10 lakh: 'He is an unqualified person'

Malayalam filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph, who is currently basking in the success of his film '2018 - Everyone is a Hero', made some shocking claims about actor Antony Varghese at a recent event.

Joseph accused Varghese of trying to cheat a film producer of Rs 10 lakh. The filmmaker even went on to call the actor "an unqualified person".

Joseph was addressing the issue of drugs menace in the Malayalam film industry in which the names of two actors -- Shane Nigam and Sreentah Bhasi -- have cropped up.

Jude Anthany Joseph accuses Antony Varghese of cheating

During an interaction with Youtube channel, Joseph stated that the biggest problem in the Malayalam film industry is not drugs but the sheer lack of humanity.

He then cited the example of Varghese and said that while he has a very clean image in public, he once tried to cheat a producer of lakhs of rupees. "There was a film I was supposed to produce. It was directed by one of my associates. Varghese took an advance of Rs 10 lakh from the film’s co-producer and my friend Arvind for his sister’s wedding and then, 18 days before the film was to commence, he opted out," Joseph shared.

He went on to say that Varghese returned the money to the producer much later and that he saw the producer and his wife cry in front of him.

"Many such unqualified people are there in the industry. Varghese is such an unqualified person. If Pellissery hadn’t brought him to the industry, there wouldn’t have been any need to tolerate people like Varghese," Joseph added.

About 2018 and Jude Anthany Joseph

'2018 - Everyone is a Hero' is a Malayalam film which traces the devastating floods that hit Kerala in 2018.

The film stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Indrans, and others in key roles.

The film has already been declared a blockbuster with people calling it the "real Kerala story".