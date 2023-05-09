Post-production supervisor of 'The Kerala Story' receives threatening message, provided security by Mumbai Police

Adah Sharma in a still from The Kerala Story |

The post-production supervisor of the film, The Kerala Story, Bhanjaya Sahu, has received a threatening message, Sudipto Sen, the director of the film, informed Mumbai police.

Movie director hands over letter to Mumbai Police

“You are associated with the making of the film Kerala Story. You have not done well by showing the story. Don't go out of the house alone,” said the threatening message received by Sahu on May 6 from an unknown number, according to the letter handed over by Sudipto Sen Production Ltd, to the Amboli police station.

The police have accordingly provided security to Sahu, officials said.

Sahu has been asked to share with the police information about his movements, DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay said.

Police investigating the case, though No FIR filed

The police are investigating the case and collecting information about the person associated with this number and the reason behind him sending the message, officials said.

However, no FIR has been registered in the case as yet, said Upadhyay.

Sahu has worked as a production manager in films such as Bellbottom, Commando 3, and Shoorveer.

The Kerala Story was embroiled in controversy even before its release in theatres on May 5.