15 years of Om Shanti Om: ‘I feel like a proud parent,’ says Farah Khan on Deepika Padukone

In 2007, when Om Shanti Om released, it was special in several ways. Not only did it have superstar Shah Rukh Khan and a tremendously talented cast, the movie also marked Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood debut. Leaving aside the reincarnation-revenge troupe, the music, beautiful songs, the fresh pairing of Shah Rukh and Deepika, and a grand set added to the charm of the movie. The movie was directed by Farah Khan, her second directorial after Main Hoon Na.

Reminiscing 15 years of her directorial, an elated Farah shares, “I don’t remember dates, in fact, for Om Shanti Om, someone reminded me that it has completed 15 years today. I am glad that the film is still so relevant in today’s time. Dialogues are so iconic and it is one of the biggest hits of Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies. The team was insisting on having a reunion but we will do it once the film completes 20 years.”

Deepika, who also completed 15 years in the Hindi film industry, is one of the biggest superstars in the country today. Talking about Deepika, an emotional Farah says, “I feel like a proud parent. Whenever I go abroad and see people recognising her, I feel so proud. The way she has been a part of the Met Gala or Cannes is surreal. We both are Capricorns and don’t say many things but we love each other. She has evolved and matured so much over the years.”

Deepika Padukone played the role of Shantipriya, a 70s actress, and Sandhya, a modern-day woman, in the reincarnation drama. When Deepika Padukone was cast in Om Shanti Om, she was a successful model. She walked the runway for the late designer Wendell Rodricks, and Malaika Arora recommended her to Farah for the film on his recommendation. She was also seen in a music video Naam Hai Tera with Himesh Reshammiya before she signed Om Shanti Om.