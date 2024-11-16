Yavatmal, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP’s Yerawar Faces Congress’s Shankarrao In High-Stakes Contest

FPJ

Yavatmal is set to witness a fierce contest between BJP’s Madan Madhukarrao Yerawar and Congress leader Anil Balasaheb Shankarrao in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Constituency overview

Yavatmal Assembly constituency, located in Yavatmal district, is one of seven assembly seats in the district and forms part of the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency. The district’s other assembly segments include Wani, Arni, and Umarkhed, which are distributed across different Lok Sabha constituencies.

Yavatmal combines urban and rural dynamics, with 56% urban voters and 44% rural voters shaping the electoral outcome. The constituency also reflects a diverse demographic makeup, comprising 13% Dalit voters, 16% tribal voters, and 10% Muslim voters.

Past results

In the 2019 Assembly elections, BJP’s Madan Madhukarrao Yerawar narrowly secured the seat with 80,425 votes, defeating Congress’ Anil Mangulkar, who garnered 78,172 votes. An independent candidate, Santosh Marotrao Dhawale, followed with 38,345 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019 | ECI

Yerawar also emerged victorious in the 2014 elections, earning 53,671 votes against Shiv Sena’s Santosh Marotrao Dhawale, who secured 52,444 votes. Despite the BJP's consistent wins, the margins have often been slim, signalling strong opposition in the constituency.

The 2024 contest between Yerawar and Shankarrao is shaping up to be a test of the BJP's hold on the seat and the Congress’ efforts to regain its footing. Both candidates bring significant experience and voter appeal, setting the stage for an intense electoral face-off.

The BJP is banking on Yerawar’s track record and the party’s broader influence in the region. Meanwhile, the Congress, under Shankarrao’s leadership, aims to consolidate anti-incumbency sentiments and leverage support from Dalit, tribal, and Muslim voters to tip the scales in their favour.

Voter demographics

According to the 2011 Census, Yavatmal had a population of 116,551, with an impressive literacy rate of 82.9%. Male literacy stood at 85.1%, while female literacy was slightly lower at 80.9%.

Yavatmal voters will cast their ballots on November 20 in the single-phase Maharashtra Assembly elections. Results will be declared on November 23, determining whether the BJP retains its stronghold or Congress stages a comeback.