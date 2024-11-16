Ballarpur, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress’s Santoshsingh Rawat Set To Stop BJP Leader Sudhir Mungantiwar’s Winning Streak

FPJ

In Ballarpur, BJP’s Sudhir Mungantiwar will take on Congress’s Santoshsingh Rawat in the highly anticipated Maharashtra Assembly election on November 20.

Past election results

Established after the 2008 delimitation, the Ballarpur Assembly seat has been a BJP stronghold and has consistently been represented by Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The BJP stalwart won the seat in 2009, 2014, and 2019, each time by significant margins. In 2019, Mungantiwar defeated Congress candidate Dr. Vishwas Anandrao Jade with a margin of 33,240 votes, securing 42.9% of the total votes.

Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019 | ECI

Despite his consistent victories, the upcoming elections may present new hurdles, with anti-incumbency sentiments and evolving voter dynamics potentially influencing the outcome.

Demographics

Ballarpur is a mixed urban-rural constituency, with 57% rural voters and 43% urban voters. Key demographic groups include Dalits (18%), tribals (17%), and Muslims (5.5%). The constituency had 2,00,789 registered voters in 2019, with males making up 52% of the electorate and females 48%.

The literacy rate in Ballarpur is 73%, with notable gender disparities—80% male literacy compared to 66.5% female literacy.

Election dynamics in 2024

While Mungantiwar’s leadership has been a constant in Ballarpur, political analysts highlight potential challenges:

Anti-incumbency: After three terms, voter fatigue may impact Mungantiwar's campaign.

Urban-rural Divide: Balancing development issues in the constituency's urban and rural areas remains a critical task.

Opposition strategy: Consolidation of opposition votes could narrow the BJP's winning margins.

However, Mungantiwar’s track record of governance, combined with the BJP’s organisational strength, may help him retain his seat.

Constituency overview

Ballarpur’s importance extends beyond elections. As Chandrapur district’s second-largest city, it is a key industrial and cultural hub. Its representation in the state assembly has often influenced broader regional politics.

The Ballarpur Assembly Constituency will go to the polls on November 20, 2024, as part of Maharashtra’s single-phase elections. Results will be declared on November 23.

As the BJP aims to maintain its grip on Ballarpur, the opposition’s efforts to break the party’s winning streak will make this constituency one to watch in the upcoming elections.