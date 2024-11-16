Chimur, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP’s Bunty Bhangdia Faces Congress’s Satish Warjukar In Direct Contest

FPJ

Chimur Assembly constituency in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district is gearing up for a tightly contested battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) in the upcoming elections. Incumbent BJP MLA Kirti Kumar alias Bunty Bhangdia is seeking a third consecutive term, while Congress’s Dr. Satish Warjukar aims to wrest the seat from him by riding on growing anti-incumbency sentiments.

Past results

Chimur, a constituency rich in historical significance due to its role in the Quit India Movement, has been a BJP stronghold for the past decade under Bhangdia. He won the seat in 2014 and 2019, defeating Congress candidates in both elections.

In the 2019 elections, Bhangdia secured 87,146 votes, narrowly defeating Warjukar, who garnered 77,394 votes. Despite this victory, Bhangdia now faces mounting criticism over his alleged neglect of pressing issues such as employment, health infrastructure, and educational development.

Demographics and voter base

Chimur’s electorate is predominantly rural, with no urban voters in the constituency. The tribal community forms the largest voting bloc, accounting for 23% of the population, followed by Dalit voters at 15% and Muslim voters at approximately 2.5%.

This year, political analysts anticipate a tougher battle for Bhangdia due to anti-incumbency factors and a more united opposition. The withdrawal of independent candidate Mungle, who had split Congress votes in 2019, is expected to consolidate support for Warjukar.

In addition to this, the BJP’s efforts to counteract criticism include the entry of Dr. Ramesh Gajbe, a prominent Mana community leader, into the party. However, local sentiment suggests dissatisfaction among voters, with many questioning Bhangdia’s track record on development.

As the voting day approaches, the outcome in Chimur will be interesting to watch as both the BJP and Congress are leaving no stone unturned to secure victory in this historically significant seat.