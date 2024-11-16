Rajura, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Will Congress’s Subhash Dhote Be Able To Retain Seat Against BJP’s Devrao Bhongle?

FPJ

The Rajura Assembly Constituency in Chandrapur district is set for a heated contest in the upcoming Maharashtra elections, with Congress's Subhash Dhote aiming to retain his seat against BJP’s Devrao Bhongle. As the polls approach on November 20, both parties are strategising to sway this politically significant constituency.

Past elections

Currently represented by Subhash Dhote of Congress, Rajura has alternated between Congress and BJP over the years. Dhote reclaimed the seat in 2019, defeating BJP’s Sanjay Yadavrao Dhote and Vaman Sadashivrao Chatap of Swatantra Bharat Paksha (STBP).

Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019 | ECI

Congress won with 60,228 votes, while STBP secured 57,727 votes and BJP finished third with 51,051 votes.

This year, Congress is banking on Dhote’s proven track record, while BJP is looking to regain its hold, leveraging development-focused campaigning and its broader state-wide influence.

Demographics and voter composition

Rajura’s voter base is diverse, with caste equations playing a pivotal role. Approximately 15% of voters belong to the Dalit community, and 22% are tribal voters. Muslim voters constitute around 4.5% of the electorate.

The constituency is largely rural, with 79% of voters residing in villages and 21% in urban areas. As per the 2019 parliamentary elections, Rajura had 339,044 registered voters, with a 66.33% turnout in the assembly polls.

Overview

Situated in Maharashtra’s coal and cement-producing heartland, Rajura plays a significant role in the state’s industrial landscape. The availability of raw materials has spurred the growth of cement factories, making it an economic hub in the region.

For Congress, retaining Rajura is significant to maintain its influence in Chandrapur district, where it also faces internal challenges. Meanwhile, the BJP sees an opportunity to expand its reach and challenge Congress’s dominance. Smaller parties and independents, such as STBP, could also emerge as kingmakers, depending on the vote split.

Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20 with results to be declared on November 23.