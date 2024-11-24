Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Vidya Thakur Retains Goregaon Seat, Defeats Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate

Vidya Jayaprakash Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) triumphed in the Goregaon Assembly constituency |

Mumbai: In a resounding affirmation of its electoral prowess, Vidya Jayaprakash Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has triumphed in the Goregaon Assembly constituency, securing a commanding 79,284 votes.

Thakur’s victory over Sameer Kamalakar Desai of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), who secured 56,445 votes, highlights the BJP’s continued hold on this key constituency in Maharashtra’s Mumbai Suburban district.

This latest win marks a significant chapter in Thakur's political saga, having first claimed the Goregaon seat in the 2014 Assembly elections and subsequently solidifying her position in the 2019 elections. The Goregaon Assembly constituency, designated as seat number 163, has emerged as a crucial battleground within the larger political landscape of Maharashtra, characterized by its diverse electorate and demographic complexity.

The constituency, a vibrant suburb of Mumbai, boasts 7,582,866 registered voters, divided into 4,058,610 males, 3,523,436 females, and 820 transgender individuals. This rich demographic tapestry reflects the intricate layers of social and cultural dynamics at play, further amplifying the significance of the electoral outcomes in this region.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Thakur showcased her electoral strength by defeating Mohite Yuvraj Ganesh of the Indian National Congress (INC) with an impressive margin of 48,907 votes. Thakur received 81,233 votes, translating to a formidable 53.34% of the total, while Ganesh secured only 32,326 votes (21.23%). Her inaugural victory in 2014 was similarly competitive, where she bested veteran Shiv Sena politician Subhash Desai, who has been a pivotal figure in Goregaon's political history.

Desai, who first represented the Goregaon constituency in 1990 and served as an MLA in 2004 and 2009, was hopeful of reclaiming his lost glory. However, despite his extensive experience and past successes, Desai fell short against Thakur's rising influence and the BJP's concerted efforts. Her ability to connect with voters and address their concerns played a crucial role in her ongoing success, highlighting the BJP’s effective political strategies.

This year, a total of 13 candidates contested the Goregaon seat, including independent candidates and affiliates from smaller regional parties. However, the battle primarily emerged between the two major contenders: Thakur from the BJP and Desai from the Shiv Sena (UBT). The stronghold of the BJP within Goregaon is reinforced by the party's robust campaigning strategies, which have proven effective in consolidating and expanding its voter base.

The Goregaon constituency not only plays a vital role in state politics but is also an integral part of the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency. In the Lok Sabha contests, the political landscape witnessed exciting developments, with Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Waikar recently winning the Mumbai North West MP seat against Amol Gajanan Kirtikar, also from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction. Waikar's narrow victory margin of just 48 votes illustrates the competitive nature of politics in this region and the potential for shifting allegiances among voters.