 Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Candidate Tukaram Kate Triumphs Over UBT's Prakash Phaterpekar In Chembur
The Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate, Tukaram Kate, emerged victorious with a margin of 10,711 votes. Kate secured 63,194 votes, while Phaterpekar received 52,483 votes.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 06:05 AM IST
article-image
Prakash Phaterpekar of the undivided Shiv Sena had won from the Chembur assembly constituency. |

In the Chembur constituency, there was a tough contest between factions of Shiv Sena. Prakash Phaterpekar, who represented the undivided Shiv Sena and won the seat in the previous election, was unable to retain it this time and missed out on a hat-trick. This time, Phaterpekar contested the election from the UBT faction. However, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate, Tukaram Kate, emerged victorious with a margin of 10,711 votes. Kate secured 63,194 votes, while Phaterpekar received 52,483 votes.

In the last two assembly elections, Prakash Phaterpekar of the undivided Shiv Sena had won from the Chembur assembly constituency. This time, the Shiv Sena (UBT) party gave him the candidacy at the last minute. Shiv Sena (Shinde) gave the candidature to former MLA Tukaram Kate. Tukaram Kate had previously won from the Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency in 2014 as a candidate from the undivided Shiv Sena.

Although Kate had limited influence in the Chembur constituency, the strength of the BJP played a significant role in his victory. During the vote counting, there was a tight race between Kate and Phaterpekar. In the first six rounds, Tukaram Kate was trailing. However, after the seventh round, Kate took the lead and eventually overtook Phaterpekar. Finally, after the 21st round, Kate won.

This seat witnessed a clash between the two factions of Shiv Sena in the 2024 elections. Both camps of Shiv Sena put all their strength into the election campaign. Between 2009 and 2024, Congress won the seat once, and Shiv Sena won it twice. A total of six candidates contested for this seat in the 2024 elections.

The Chembur seat is part of the South Central Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency. Over 13 elections, Congress, Bharatiya Jan Sangh, Janata Party, and Shiv Sena have all won this seat. Congress has won five times, Shiv Sena twice, and BJP three times. This seat has also been won once by the Janata Party and once by Bharatiya Jan Sangh. Congress leader Vadilal Gandhi was elected as the first MLA from Chembur in 1962.

