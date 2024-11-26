Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats

Congress in Maharashtra |

The election results spring up surprises, and one such has been witnessed in the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency, where the Congress candidate Ravindra Chavan emerged victorious but the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates lost in all the six assembly constituencies that form part of it.

Apart from the current results, the election for Nanded Lok Sabha in April-May this year and the by-election have some interesting data to offer. The by-election was necessitated due to the demise of Congress leader Vasant Chavan who won the general election with a margin of over 59,000 votes. While Chavan polled 5,28,894 votes, his rival the BJP candidate Pratap Patil Chikhalikar received 4,69,452 votes.

Now, for the by-poll, his son Ravindra Chavan got 5,86,788 votes and his rival Santuk Hambarde of the BJP was polled 5,85,331 votes making the contest an intense one. Chavan could win with a margin of just 1,457 votes, which were the postal votes. Before adding the postal votes the tally was 5,78,891 for Hambarde and 5,78,264 in favour of Chavan.

Now the two scenarios emerge – first in just six months the votes polled for the Congress candidate rose by 56,437 and those for the BJP candidate saw a rise of 1,15,879 votes.

Part two reveals that all the six assembly segments that form the Nanded Lok Sabha saw a clean sweep by the Mahayuti which means most of the voters who preferred the Congress for the Lok Sabha did not vote for all the six candidates for the assembly election.

From the six assembly segments - Nanded North, Nanded South, Mukhed, Deglur, Bhokar and Naigaon, the Congress candidates received 4,27,465 votes in total and the BJP candidates got 6,12,060 making the difference of 1,84,595 votes.

The result of the Nanded by-poll became a hot topic of discussion on various social media platforms such as X where most of the members expressed surprise over it.