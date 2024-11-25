 'I Have No Doubt About EVMs': Congress MP Karti Chidambaram Dismisses 'Tampering' Allegations By Party Members After Maharashtra Assembly Election Results
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'I Have No Doubt About EVMs': Congress MP Karti Chidambaram Dismisses 'Tampering' Allegations By Party Members After Maharashtra Assembly Election Results

'I Have No Doubt About EVMs': Congress MP Karti Chidambaram Dismisses 'Tampering' Allegations By Party Members After Maharashtra Assembly Election Results

This is not the first time Karti has defended the use of EVMs in Indian elections. In 2020, in a social media post, he had called the EVM system "robust, accurate, and dependable."

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Karti Chidambaram | PTI

Karti Chidambaram, Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga constituency, on Monday dismissed allegations made by party members regarding EVMs, saying he had never had any bad experience with them.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Karti said, "I have been participating in elections using EVMs since 2004. I have personally had no bad experience. Nor do I have any evidence to prove that there has been any kind of manipulation or tampering. If others have any doubt about the efficacy of EVMs, it is for them to say. But I personally have no doubt about the robustness and efficacy of EVMs."

"Because we win elections with EVMs, we lose elections with EVMs. Unless someone actually proves with scientific data that there has been manipulation, I am not willing to change my view. I know that many in my party have a different point of view, but it's really for them to explain," he added.

This is not the first time Karti has defended the use of EVMs in Indian elections. In 2020, in a social media post, he had called the EVM system "robust, accurate, and dependable."

FPJ Shorts
'Can I Get My Girlfriend In Here?': Ravi Shastri Narrates Anecdote Of Virat Kohli Before Being Married To Anushka Sharma; Video
'Can I Get My Girlfriend In Here?': Ravi Shastri Narrates Anecdote Of Virat Kohli Before Being Married To Anushka Sharma; Video
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Demands High Court Inquiry Into Sambhal Violence, Condemns Deaths In Mosque Survey Clash
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Demands High Court Inquiry Into Sambhal Violence, Condemns Deaths In Mosque Survey Clash
'Not Akaay': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Relative Addresses Rumours About Baby In Viral Photo
'Not Akaay': Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Relative Addresses Rumours About Baby In Viral Photo
2025 Kia EV6 Global Debut: Enhanced Range and Bigger Battery Unveiled at LA Auto Show
2025 Kia EV6 Global Debut: Enhanced Range and Bigger Battery Unveiled at LA Auto Show

He had then said, "This has always been my view. I stand by it. There have been doubters of the EVM from across political parties, particularly when the results don't go in their favour. Till now, no one has demonstrated their claims scientifically."

Notably, after the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi's defeat in the Maharashtra elections, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar alleged that the BJP won in Maharashtra and Haryana through manipulation and misuse of EVMs.

Read Also
Haryana: Congress Alleges EVM Manipulation, Urges EC To Investigate 'Abnormally High' Battery...
article-image

"Congress always wants to tell the people of the country that whenever BJP wins, whether it is in Haryana or today in Maharashtra, BJP has a habit of coming to power by any means... Even in Haryana, we got results that we did not expect, and even in Maharashtra... Our leaders are suspicious of the election process... It is difficult to understand what is happening with our democracy and EVMs," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Demands High Court Inquiry Into Sambhal Violence, Condemns Deaths In...

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Demands High Court Inquiry Into Sambhal Violence, Condemns Deaths In...

G Balasubramanian Appointed As Next High Commissioner Of India To Maldives

G Balasubramanian Appointed As Next High Commissioner Of India To Maldives

When Is Kumbh Mela 2025 Beginning? Know 'Shahi Snan' Dates & Other Details

When Is Kumbh Mela 2025 Beginning? Know 'Shahi Snan' Dates & Other Details

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Promises Fair Probe Into Sambhal Mosque Violence That Claimed...

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Promises Fair Probe Into Sambhal Mosque Violence That Claimed...

'I Have No Doubt About EVMs': Congress MP Karti Chidambaram Dismisses 'Tampering' Allegations By...

'I Have No Doubt About EVMs': Congress MP Karti Chidambaram Dismisses 'Tampering' Allegations By...