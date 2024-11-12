Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'We Won't Let Razakar Regime To Take Over,' DyCM Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnvis |

During a rally in Mumbai aimed at garnering support from Hindu voters, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a pointed statement directed at Asaduddin Owaisi. Emphasising Maharashtra's historical legacy, he declared, “This is not Hyderabad; this is Mumbai. This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who drove out the Mughals. We will not allow a Razakar regime to take hold here.” Fadnavis also clarified, “We are not against any religion, but we are committed to the development of everyone.”

At a campaign rally for BJP candidates Bharti Lavekar from Versova and Vidya Thakur from Goregaon, Fadnavis highlighted the Mahayuti government’s accomplishments in completing long-delayed development projects originally conceptualised 30-40 years ago during the Congress era.

Fadnavis remarked, “The concept of the Coastal Road was not ours. This idea was proposed 30-40 years ago when Congress held power at both the Centre and state. Back then, chief ministers would go to Delhi but could not secure the necessary permissions. However, after holding five meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we obtained the approvals. Today, the Coastal Road project has commenced under the Mahayuti government.

He gave another example, mentioning the Atal Setu bridge. Originally proposed in 1964, this project was finally launched by the BJP government in 2014 and completed within five years. Fadnavis also criticized the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which he referred to as the "Maha Bhakvas Aghadi," accusing them of stalling several projects during their tenure without making significant progress. He assured the public that, within the next two-and-a-half to three years, improved connectivity would allow travel from Versova to Nariman Point in just 20-25 minutes.

Versova Vidhan Sabha constituency, part of Mumbai’s North West Lok Sabha constituency, is located in the Mumbai Suburban district. Bharti Lavekar, 58, has previously served as a BJP MLA for two terms and has been nominated for a third term.

Versova is a cosmopolitan area, home to a diverse population that includes significant minority and North Indian communities, the Koli community, and a mix of affluent upper-middle-class, middle-class, and economically weaker sections.

Fadnavis expressed confidence that the Mahayuti government would secure power in the upcoming elections.