Maharashtra Elections 2024: Know How To Find Your Polling Booth On November 20

With Maharashtra gearing up for the Assembly elections on November 20, voters must know how to find their polling stations to exercise their right to vote. The Election Commission of India (ECI) provides several user-friendly methods to ensure one finds their polling booth without any hassle.

Here's a step-by-step guide:

1. Online search on the National Voters’ Services Portal (NVSP)

- Visit the [National Voters' Services Portal](https://www.nvsp.in/).

- Navigate to the “Search Your Name in the Electoral Roll” option.

- Input details like your name, age, district, and constituency. Alternatively, you can use your EPIC number (Voter ID number) for a quick search.

- Once registered, the portal displays your polling station’s address and serial number.

2. Using the ECI’s voter helpline app

- Download the Voter Helpline App from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

- Register or log in to the app and enter your voter details or EPIC number.

- The app provides the exact location of your polling booth, along with directions using integrated maps.

3. SMS service

- Send an SMS in the format `<ECI> <EPIC number>` to the designated number provided by the Election Commission (check your state’s election commission for details).

- You’ll receive a message with details of your polling station.

4. District election office assistance

- Visit your local election office or contact their helpline to inquire about your polling booth.

- District Election Officers can assist with any discrepancies or updates in voter records.

5. Voter information slip

- Before the elections, voters typically receive a voter information slip at their registered address.

- This slip contains the polling booth details, making it a handy reference on election day.

6. Voters can also visit the local offices of political parties to obtain details about their polling station's address and serial number. Party workers, or karyakartas, are usually present at these offices to assist voters by providing all the necessary information to ensure a smooth voting experience.

Additional Tips:

- Carry Your ID Proof: Ensure you have a government-issued photo ID like your Voter ID, Aadhaar card, or passport when heading to vote.

- Plan Ahead: Check your polling booth location in advance to avoid last-minute confusion.

The above-mentioned steps will ensure voters exercise their rights without any hassle.

For more details, one can explore resources on the [Election Commission of India's official website](https://eci.gov.in) or the [National Voters' Services Portal](https://www.nvsp.in).

The stage is set for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20, with 288 seats up for grabs. The counting of votes is slated for Saturday, November 23.

The electoral battle pits two major alliances against each other. On one side is the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

On the other side stands the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the opposition alliance comprising the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, and the Congress.

Of the 288 constituencies, 234 are designated for the general category, 29 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 25 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). According to the state’s Chief Electoral Office, a total of 4,140 candidates are in the fray for this highly anticipated election.