Maharashtra Elections 2024: Andheri East Records 58.52% Turnout, West At 53.67%; Mumbai's Urban Voter Apathy Persists

SALMAN ANSARI

In Andheri East (constituency 166), the voter turnout reached 58.52% slightly surpassing its 2019 figure of 53.82%. This represents a rebound from the by-election in 2022, which saw an abysmal 31.84% turnout following the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke. Meanwhile, Andheri West (constituency 165) registered a 53.67% turnout, a significant improvement over its 43.53% participation rate in 2019.

Andheri East, with 2.84 lakh voters, has emerged as a key battleground. The constituency encompasses diverse localities such as Gundavali, Marol, MIDC, and Filterpada, reflecting a mix of Marathi and Gujarati communities and socio-economic strata. Incumbent MLA Rutuja Latke of the Shiv Sena (UBT faction) is seeking re-election against Murji Patel, the Shinde faction’s candidate.

Latke, known for her clean criminal record and a solid administrative background, first entered politics following the sudden demise of her husband, Ramesh Latke. Despite speculation of her switching factions, she has stood firmly with Uddhav Thackeray’s camp. Patel, a controversial defector from the BJP, has faced allegations of forging other backward classes (OBC) certificates and ongoing criticism for inadequate representation of local civic issues.

The constituency is marred by unresolved challenges, including severe traffic congestion, delays in the Gokhale Bridge project, lack of connectivity between metro lines, and pollution from the Mithi River. Residents have raised demands for improved infrastructure and better waste management.

Andheri West, with 2.85 lakh voters, is a cosmopolitan constituency encompassing Juhu, DN Nagar, and Santacruz West. BJP’s Ameet Satam is seeking a third consecutive term, banking on his track record in infrastructure projects and constituency development. His primary challenger remains Congress’ Ashok Jadhav, who is hoping to regain lost ground after consecutive defeats in 2014 and 2019.

Satam’s campaign has highlighted his achievements in urban infrastructure, while Jadhav has criticised the BJP for neglecting the needs of underprivileged communities and failing to address environmental concerns in the area.

The state-wide voter turnout of 58.80% reflects a slight dip from the 61.74% recorded in 2019. Analysts attribute the decline to a slow start in the morning hours and urban voter apathy, particularly in metropolitan regions. However, the participation rate picked up in the afternoon, spurred by celebrity endorsements and unique initiatives like certificates and plants given to elderly voters.

This year, the Election Commission introduced 388 women-managed ‘pink booths’ across 1,00,186 polling stations, catering to Maharashtra’s 9.7 crore electorate. Despite these initiatives, urban areas like Mumbai continued to grapple with lukewarm voter enthusiasm. Andheri West had 301 polling booths, while Andheri East had 264 polling booths.

The results of this fiercely contested election will be declared on November 23, shaping the political trajectory of Maharashtra for the next five years. Both alliances the Mahayuti and the MVA are locked in a high-stakes battle, with constituencies like Andheri East and Andheri West serving as bellwethers for larger electoral trends.