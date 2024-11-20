Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts Clear Majority For BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP’s Mahayuti Alliance

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Along With Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar | File

Major exit polls on Wednesday gave a clear edge to the BJP-led Mahayuti alliances in Maharashtra assembly polls.

VIDEO | Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: "BJP always gets an advantage whenever there is a rise in voting percentage. Even now, the data is showing that the voting percentage has increased in the state and I am sure that Mahayuti and BJP will get advantage of this," says… pic.twitter.com/3KNi1Qc5FM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2024

#WATCH | On exit poll predictions on Maharashtra elections, State Minister Deepak Kesarkar says, "My prediction is that we will cross 160 (seats) and 10-15 independents may join us...CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with Ajit dada took a lot of effort to see… pic.twitter.com/ivGsdWY5aG — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

Here is what credible exit polls whose predictions in the past were close to the real number say about the possible election results in the state.

Matrize exit poll

The Matrize exit poll predicted 150-170 seats for the BJP and allies in Maharashtra with a 48 per cent vote share, it gave the Congress and other allies only 110-130 seats with a vote share of 42 per cent. The poll gave others 8 to 10 seats, with a vote share of 10 per cent.

People's Pulse

The exit poll conducted by People's Pulse gave NDA's Mahayuti a whopping 175-195 seats while giving only 85-112 seats to MVA and 7-12 to others in Maharashtra.

🚨 People's Pulse EXIT POLL.



Mahayuti: 175-195 #NDA

MVA: 85-112

OTHERS: 07-12

Exit Polls are predicting Mahayuti win in #MaharashtraAssemblyElection2024 pic.twitter.com/Xhsxbjv0i7 — SATYA NEWS (@satyach123) November 20, 2024

P-MARQ

Another exit poll by P-MARQ in Maharashtra gave the NDA a total of 137-157 seats and INDIA Bloc's MVA 126-146 seats while giving 2-8 seats to others.

Electoral Edge

On the other hand, the poll conducted by Electoral Edge predicted MVA to win 150 seats while giving 121 seats to BJP-led Mahayuti and 20 seats to others in Maharashtra.

Poll Diary

Exit polls by Poll Diary predicted the NDA to win in 122-186 seats and the MVA 69-121 while forecasting 12-29 seats for others in Maharashtra.

Chanakya Strategies

Chanakya Strategies, another pollster, predicted 152-160 seats for Mahayuti and 130-138 seats for MVA while giving 6-8 seats for others in Maharashtra.

Lokshahi Rudra

Lokshahi Rudra has predicted a close fight between Mahayuti and MVA in Maharashtra and gave them 128-142 seats and 125-140 respectively. It gave others 18-23 seats.

Lokpoll

The exit poll by Lokpoll gave Mahayuti 115-128 seats, with 37-40 per cent vote share, and predicted victory for MVA in 151-162 seats, giving them 43-46 per cent vote share. It gave others 5-14 seats with a vote share of 16-19 per cent.

#WATCH Mumbai | On the exit poll predictions for Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey says, "The assembly elections in Maharashtra have concluded...We do not want to question the exit polls... We leave it to the public to decide how much to… pic.twitter.com/it1PNMFBxW — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, 145 is the majority mark. The BJP-Shiv-Sena-NCP alliance is in power in Maharashtra. The counting of votes would take place on November 23 for the single-phase Maharashtra election held on Wednesday.

The Election Commission has criticised the exit polls on the manner in which they have been conducted and in several past elections, they have been proved way off the mark.