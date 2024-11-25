 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Supriya Sule Should Apologise For Fielding Yugendra, Says NCP
e-Paper Get App
HomeElections-2018Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Supriya Sule Should Apologise For Fielding Yugendra, Says NCP

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Supriya Sule Should Apologise For Fielding Yugendra, Says NCP

NCP president Ajit Pawar won from his traditional Baramati constituency, defeating his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra by more than one lakh votes.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 03:14 AM IST
article-image
Yugendra Pawar and Supriya Sule |

The Nationalist Congress Party on Sunday said NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule should apologise for her party fielding Yugendra Pawar against his uncle and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati assembly seat.

NCP president Ajit Pawar won from his traditional Baramati constituency, defeating his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra by more than one lakh votes. The high-stakes contest was seen as a battle between the 65-year-old politician and his uncle Sharad Pawar (83).

Talking to reporters, NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari said NCP (SP) leader Sule must apologise for fielding Yugendra against his uncle, just as Ajit Pawar had expressed his regret for fielding his wife Sunetra against her in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

Ajit Pawar, who parted ways with his uncle last year and was seeking an eighth term from this seat in Pune district, polled 1,81,132 votes while Yugendra polled 80,233.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Drug Addict Arrested For Murder After Violent Clash In Girgaon; Victim Dies From Severe Head Injuries
Mumbai: Drug Addict Arrested For Murder After Violent Clash In Girgaon; Victim Dies From Severe Head Injuries
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA Partners Draw Blank In 4 Regions
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA Partners Draw Blank In 4 Regions
Mumbai: Kurla Police Register Theft Case After ₹40,000 Stolen From Donation Box At Sai Baba Temple; One Arrested, 2 Accused At Large
Mumbai: Kurla Police Register Theft Case After ₹40,000 Stolen From Donation Box At Sai Baba Temple; One Arrested, 2 Accused At Large
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ladki Bahin, Religious Polarisation Played A Role,' Says Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ladki Bahin, Religious Polarisation Played A Role,' Says Sharad Pawar
Read Also
Pune: Mahayuti Indulging In Corruption, Propagating Distorted History, Says NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule
article-image

Mitkari further pointed out the slim margin by which NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar retained the Karjat Jamkhed assembly seat.

In Karjat-Jamkhed, sitting NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar won by 1,243 votes against BJP's Ram Shinde.

“In the 2019 assembly election, Rohit Pawar won comfortably against Shinde. Unfortunately, Pawar's arrogance was not acceptable to the people, but Shinde struggled against the Baramati Agro company's financial clout,” Mitkari said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA Partners Draw Blank In 4 Regions

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA Partners Draw Blank In 4 Regions

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ladki Bahin, Religious Polarisation Played A Role,' Says Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ladki Bahin, Religious Polarisation Played A Role,' Says Sharad Pawar

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Supriya Sule Should Apologise For Fielding Yugendra, Says NCP

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Supriya Sule Should Apologise For Fielding Yugendra, Says NCP

'DY Chandrachud’s Name Will Be Written In Black Letters,' Says Sanjay Raut

'DY Chandrachud’s Name Will Be Written In Black Letters,' Says Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress To Undertake In-Depth Review Of Electoral Setback And...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress To Undertake In-Depth Review Of Electoral Setback And...