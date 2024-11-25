Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Supriya Sule Should Apologise For Fielding Yugendra, Says NCP

Yugendra Pawar and Supriya Sule |

The Nationalist Congress Party on Sunday said NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule should apologise for her party fielding Yugendra Pawar against his uncle and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati assembly seat.

NCP president Ajit Pawar won from his traditional Baramati constituency, defeating his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra by more than one lakh votes. The high-stakes contest was seen as a battle between the 65-year-old politician and his uncle Sharad Pawar (83).

Talking to reporters, NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari said NCP (SP) leader Sule must apologise for fielding Yugendra against his uncle, just as Ajit Pawar had expressed his regret for fielding his wife Sunetra against her in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

Ajit Pawar, who parted ways with his uncle last year and was seeking an eighth term from this seat in Pune district, polled 1,81,132 votes while Yugendra polled 80,233.

Mitkari further pointed out the slim margin by which NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar retained the Karjat Jamkhed assembly seat.

In Karjat-Jamkhed, sitting NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar won by 1,243 votes against BJP's Ram Shinde.

“In the 2019 assembly election, Rohit Pawar won comfortably against Shinde. Unfortunately, Pawar's arrogance was not acceptable to the people, but Shinde struggled against the Baramati Agro company's financial clout,” Mitkari said.