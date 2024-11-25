Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress To Undertake In-Depth Review Of Electoral Setback And Chart A Path Forward

Nana Patole informed media persons on Sunday that AICC would soon undertake this review exercise. |

Following its dismal performance in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Congress is gong to analyse what went wrong and assess the outcomes of its decisions. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Nana Patole informed media persons on Sunday that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) would soon undertake this review exercise.

As part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Congress contested 101 seats but managed to secure only 16, reflecting a significant setback for the party.

Patole himself won by just 208 votes, a second lowest margin, from the Sakoli assembly constituency in Bhandara district.

According to Patole, the assembly election results were unexpected for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the people of the state. He also said the people were discussing how the Mahayuti could manage such a big win. “We do not want to comment or talk about EVMs, and it is the need of the hour to find out how it all happened, and accordingly, the Congress take necessary steps,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MPCC chief also said that the party was going to ensure the newly-elected Mahayuti government fulfils promises it made to the people during the election and the manifesto it released.

He said the scheme Majhi Ladki Bahin was being cited as the reason for the huge success of the Mahayuti.

“The Mahayuti government should immediately fulfil its promises of supplying 24-hour electricity to farmers, Rs6,000 MSP for soybean, Rs9,000 for cotton and a Rs1,000 bonus to paddy cultivators”, he said.

The Congress leader said the party would also ensure the government gives the jobs promised to the youth and makes the state corruption-free.