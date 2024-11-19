 Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Vaijapur Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Vaijapur Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Vaijapur Assembly constituency is one of six constituencies in Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha within Aurangabad district, including Kannad, Gangapur, East, Central, and West. Know more about candidates, parties, past results, and more.

Updated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
Vaijapur Assembly constituency is one of the six constituencies of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha located in Aurangabad district, viz., Kannad Assembly constituency, Gangapur, Maharashtra Assembly constituency, Aurangabad East Assembly constituency, Aurangabad Central Assembly constituency, and Aurangabad West Assembly constituency.

Vaijapur is bordered by Nashik districts to the west, Kannad tehsil to the north, Gangapur tehsil to the east, and Ahmednagar districts to the south. The town of Vaijapur serves as the headquarters of Vaijapur tehsil and is often referred to as the gateway to Marathwada.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Bhausaheb Patil Chikatgaonkar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won the seat with 53,114 votes, defeating Ranganath Murlidhar Wani of the Shiv Sena (SHS), who received 48,405 votes.

112- Vaijapur Constituency

In the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Ramesh Bornare of the Shiv Sena (SHS) won the seat with 98,183 votes, defeating Abhay Kailasrao Patil of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who received 39,020 votes.

Constituency's Historical Background

In 2019, Bornare Ramesh Nanasaheb of the Shiv Sena won the seat by defeating Abhay Kailasrao Patil of the Nationalist Congress Party with a margin of 59163 votes. Vaijapur Assembly constituency falls under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena candidate Bhumare Sandipanrao Asaram won from Aurangabad Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 134650 votes by defeating Imtiaz Jaleel Syed of the All India Majlis-e-ittehadul Muslimeen. Stay tuned with OneIndia for all the updates relating to this constituency.

Candidates Contesting From Vaijapur Constituency

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Candidates Contesting From Vaijapur Constituency

From the Vaijapur Constituency, Ramesh Bornare, represented by the Shiv Sena, will be contesting yet again. Against Ramesh Bornare, Dr. Dinesh Pardeshi, represented by the Shiv Sena (UBT), will be contesting for the seat. INC a long-lasting hold on the constituency.

