Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Paithan Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Paithan Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra state, situated in western India. Paithan is within the boundaries of the Jalna Lok Sabha constituency, which covers Badnapur, Jalna, and Bhokardan in Jalna district, along with Silod and Phulambri in Aurangabad district.

Constituency's 2019 Election Results

Paithan is a legislative district in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena emerged as the winner of this constituency in 2019. Paithan is located within the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra State. In 2019, Bhumare Sandipanrao Asaram from the Shiv Sena secured victory by beating Dattatray Radhakisan Gorde from the Nationalist Congress Party with a lead of 14139 votes.

The Paithan Assembly constituency is part of the Jalna Lok Sabha constituency. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Kalyan Kale, the candidate from the Indian National Congress, emerged victorious in the Jalna Lok Sabha (MP) Seat by defeating Raosaheb Dadarao Danve from the Bharatiya Janata Party with a lead of 109958 votes. Keep following OneIndia for all the latest updates on this constituency.

Constituency's Historical Background

The constituency is loyal to the regional Shiv Sena Party under the candidature of Sandipanrao Bhumre. Shiv Sena has won 6 out 7 elections since 1990 and Sandipanrao Bhumre has won 5 times in the Paithan constituency for Vidhan Sabha in five terms: in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2014, and 2019. Babanrao Wagchaure won the Vidhan Sabha seat from Paithan in 1990 as Shiv Sena leader and later Sanjay Waghchaure won the seat from the Paithan constituency in 2009 as INC leader.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Candidates Contesting From Paithan Constituency

Inheriting the legacy of Sandiprao Bhumre, the son of seasoned politician Vilas Bhumre, will run for seat from the Paithan Constituency represented by Shiv Sena under Eknath Shinde's leadership. Bhumre's counterpart is a candidate represented by Shiv Sena (UBT), Dattatray Radhakisan Gorde. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sandipanrao Bhumre from the Shiv Sena (SHS) garnered 83,403 votes, triumphing over Dattatray Gorde of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who obtained 69,264 votes.