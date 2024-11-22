Maha Vikas Aghadi & Mahayuti Alliance Claim Rise Of Voter Participation In Maharashtra Elections To Benefit Them

Maha Vikas Aghadi & Mahayuti Alliance | FPJ

Both Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Mahayuti alliance parties have claimed that an increase in voter turnout in the state will work in their favor in the elections. Exit polls from various channels suggest that the Mabhayuti alliance (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP) is likely to secure the majority of seats and may form the government in Maharashtra. However, MVA leaders have dismissed these predictions and expressed confidence in their victory.

The voting percentage in Maharashtra has increased, and whenever this happens, it favours BJP and alliance parties. We expect that it will benefit us and we will forma government. I feel the increase in turnout due to pro-incumbency and the feeling of affinity that voters have for the government said Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Mahayuti alliance will get more seats than it was shown in the exit poll. There is an undercurrent from the side of Mahayuti. Mahayuti will benefit from an increase in women's voting turnout said BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar

In the Assembly elections, there is significant enthusiasm among the people, and the self-respecting citizens of Maharashtra will elect a government that prioritises the state’s welfare. Considering the public’s response, the Congress will emerge as the largest party in the state said Congress chief Nana Patole

In democracy voting is done secretly. Exit poll surveys can't predict people’s minds by asking two- three thousand people. People have seen what happened in the Haryana and Lok Sabha election exit poll surveys. MVA could win 160-165 seats said UBT spokesperson