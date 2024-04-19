Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1: Polling Begins In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, phase 1 begun at 7 am on Friday. The voters can be seen arriving enthusiastically at the polling booths to cast their votes.

The pictures of the voters from all seats surfaced on the social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Six parliamentary seats in the state - Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara - are undergoing in the first phase of polling on Friday. These six Lok Sabha seats include 13 districts and 47 assembly constituencies. 11 of these 13 districts are fully included, and two Katni and Narsinghpur districts are partially included.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the first phase of the LS polls, the total number of voters are 1.13 crore, of which 57 lakh are male and 55.8 lakh are female. There are 187 voters of the third gender, 1.4 lakh differently-abled voters, 46,463 voters over the age of 85, and 771 voters over the age of 100. There are 3.4 lakh voters in the 18–19 age group, and 10,522 voters who are service voters.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh's Lok Sabha elections are scheduled in four phases. Other 23 seats of the state will go to polls on April 26, May 7, and May 13. On June 4, the votes will be tallied.

With 29 Lok Sabha seats, Madhya Pradesh is the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Ten of them are set aside for SC and ST candidates; the remaining nineteen seats are open.