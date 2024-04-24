Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Congress Ki Loot Zindagi Ke Saath Bhi, Baad Bhi,' Says Modi

Surguja (Chattisgarh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressing a public rally in Ambikapur, district Surguja, Chhattisgarh took a dig at Congress citing the statement of inheritance tax on the country, said ‘Congress ki loot zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke badd bhi’.

Modi said the advisor who had been with the prince of the royal family, from his father’s period and presently his wants to impose inheritance tax, on all the inheritance received from the parents.

Sam Pitroda, Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress had said that America has an inheritance tax where after death only 45% can be transferred to children and 55% is kept by the government for public. There is no such law in India. Later Pitroda had clarified the context stating that he was making a point. Congress taking a back foot stated that it is his personal comment.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Addressing a public rally in Janjgir-Champa, PM Narendra Modi says, "Congress considered itself greater than Lord Ram...Appeasement and vote bank politics are in the DNA of Congress..."#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/aQaOWSopop — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2024

The Prime Minister said the Indians have a tradition of preservation and it is not a consumer based society that is why the resources of the country are safe. A grandmother whatever jewellery she has saves for the marriage of her grandchildren, thus it is passed from one generation to other. But the Congress has intention to impose tax on it.

Modi further said, “As long as you are alive, Congress will hit you with higher taxes and when you are no longer alive, it will burden you with Inheritance Tax. Those who considered the entire Congress Party as their ancestral property and gave it to their children, now they do not want Indians to give their property to their children. It is a loot”

He said, “Now Congress should either accept that its objective is the same as Pitroda has said, or apologize to the country and withdraw this issue from its manifesto.”

“The Congress was in flares against me when it was mentioned ‘Urban Naxalite thinking’ of Congress. Congress considers looting the country's wealth as its birth right,” he alleged.

Regarding his Ambikapur visit in 2014, he said the Red Fort was built during his visit. There is an eco-system of Congress which keeps looking for a place to attack Modi every day, that entire group had attacked that how can this Red Fort be built? But the people of Ambikapur and Chhattisgarh paved the path to address from the Red Fort as Prime Minister, he said.

He appreciated the work of fulfilling the maximum guarantee declared by him by the BJP led Vishnudeo Sai government. Modi was on two-day visit to Chhattisgarh.