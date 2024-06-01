Lok Sabha Election Chhattisgarh Exit Poll 2024: With 10 Of 11 Seats, BJP Will Continue To Dominate Tribal State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The exit polls for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections were declared on Saturday evening, minutes after the voting for the final phase closed.
The majority of exit polls indicated a bigger victory for the ruling BJP (NDA) than 2019 polls, giving them average 367 seats. The polls suggest Congress + INDIA alliance will get average 140 seats, leaving 36 seats for others in the 543-house.
In consonance with the nation-wide numbers, the polling agencies predicted 10 seats for the BJP in tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh, giving remaining 1 seat to Congress.
The Free Press Journal conducted the poll of all major exit polls to calculate the average number of seats.
Total seats: 11
Chhattisgarh Poll of Polls ( Mean of all exit polls):
BJP: 10
Congress: 1
Here is what the major exit polls show:
1. Seat projection as per India Today- Axis My India Exit Poll Result
BJP: 10-11
Congress: 0-1
2. News 24- Chanakya Exit Poll Result
BJP: 11
Congress: 0
3. ABP C-Voter Exit Poll Result
BJP: 10-11
Congress: 0-1
DISCLAIMER: These are only projections, final result is due on June 4.
How correct were 2019 Exit Polls?
Most of the polling agencies predicted BJP's victory on 7 to 8 seats out of total 11. The results surpassed the expectations as the saffron clan went on to win 9 seats, sparing only 2 for Congress.