 Lok Sabha Election Chhattisgarh Exit Poll 2024: With 10 Of 11 Seats, BJP Will Continue To Dominate Tribal State
The majority of exit polls indicated a victory for the ruling BJP, leaving hardly 1 seat for Congress.

Khushboo BattaUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The exit polls for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections were declared on Saturday evening, minutes after the voting for the final phase closed.

The majority of exit polls indicated a bigger victory for the ruling BJP (NDA) than 2019 polls, giving them average 367 seats. The polls suggest Congress + INDIA alliance will get average 140 seats, leaving 36 seats for others in the 543-house.

In consonance with the nation-wide numbers, the polling agencies predicted 10 seats for the BJP in tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh, giving remaining 1 seat to Congress.

The Free Press Journal conducted the poll of all major exit polls to calculate the average number of seats.

Total seats: 11

Chhattisgarh Poll of Polls ( Mean of all exit polls):

BJP: 10

Congress: 1

Here is what the major exit polls show:

1. Seat projection as per India Today- Axis My India Exit Poll Result

BJP: 10-11

Congress: 0-1

2. News 24- Chanakya Exit Poll Result

BJP: 11

Congress: 0

3. ABP C-Voter Exit Poll Result

BJP: 10-11

Congress: 0-1

DISCLAIMER: These are only projections, final result is due on June 4.

How correct were 2019 Exit Polls?

Most of the polling agencies predicted BJP's victory on 7 to 8 seats out of total 11. The results surpassed the expectations as the saffron clan went on to win 9 seats, sparing only 2 for Congress.

