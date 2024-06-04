Kota Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Om Birla, BJP, Leads The Charts - winner, vote share

Kota Constituency | FPJ

Kota: Om Birla from the BJP, one of the key candidates from the Kotan constituency, leads the charts, leaving other candidates behind. The Kota constituency voted 70.22% on April 26, 2024. The live results for the Kota constituency started at 8 AM on June 4th, and we will be updating the same.

Phase two of the Lok Sabha elections went into polling on April 26, 2024 (Friday). Rajasthan has a total 25 seats, 12 of which went to the polls on April 19. The remaining 13 were scheduled for April 26 during phase 2. Barmer is among the top 5 key Rajasthan constituencies that have the potential to make a difference to the state's general election results. Barmer constituency comprises Barmer and Jaisalmer districts.

Barmer comprises eight Vidhan Sabha segments, including Sheo, Barmer, Baytoo, Pachpadra, Siwana, Gudha Malani, Chohtan, and Jaisalmer.

Barmer is the second-largest constituency in India, covering the third and fifth largest districts in India, Jaisalmer and Barmer.

Om Birla (BJP) and Prahlad Gunjal (Congress) | FPJ

Previous results

In 2019 General Assembly Elections, Kota showcased a power pact battle between the BJP and the Congress. Kota recorded a 69.84% voter turnout in the year 2019. BJP candidate Om Prakash Birla won the 2019 General Election with a margin of 2,79,677 votes, securing 8,00,051 votes. Congress' Ramnarain Meena secured 5,20,374 votes and was the runner-up in 2019.

Past winners of the constituency | FPJ

In the 2014 general elections too, BJP candidate Om Prakash Birla clinched victory, defeating Congress' Ijyaraj Singh. He had won by securing 6,44,822 votes with a margin of 2,00,782. In 2009, Congress' Ijyaraj Singh defeated BJP's Shyam Sharma, and in 2004, BJP's Raghuveer Singh Kaushal defeated Congress' Hari Mohan Sharma. Since the past four Lok Sabha battles, it has been a tough fight between Congress and the BJP.