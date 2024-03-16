Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates And All You Need To Know

Within a year of voting for state assembly elections in May 2023 and bringing Congress to power, Karnataka residents will cast their votes for Lok Sabha elections in April and May. Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar announced the dates for the crucial Lok Sabha election, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term. The country will go to the polls from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases.

Karnataka, the only south Indian state with strong presence of right-wing politics, has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The state will go to the polls two phases.

Karnataka Lok Sabha election dates

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held on April 26 and May 7, the Election Commission of India announced on Saturday.

The counting of all 543 constituencies for Lok Sabha elections will be done on June 4 and the result will be announced on June 6.

Lok Sabha 2019 election results

The May 2023 Karnataka assembly elections saw the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the coming back of the Congress to the power with majority after 10 years. However, the state has often showed that it votes differently when it comes to general elections, with majority favouring the BJP.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 of the 28 seats, while the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) had to pacify themselves with only one seat each. One independent, backed by the BJP, managed to secure one seat.

List of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka

1. Bagalkot

2. Bangalore Central

3. Bangalore North

4. Bangalore Rural

5. Bangalore South

6. Belgaum

7. Bellary

8. Bidar

9. Bijapur

10. Chamarajanagar

11. Chikballapur

12. Chikkodi

13. Chitradurga

14. Dakshina Kannada

15. Davanagere

16. Dharwad

17. Gulbarga

18. Hassan

19. Haveri

20. Kolar

21. Koppal

22. Mandya

23. Mysore

24. Raichur

25. Shimoga

26. Tumkur

27. Udupi Chikmagalur

28. Uttara Kannada