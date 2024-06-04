Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Indu Devi Jatav, BJP vs Bhajan Lal Jatav, Congress - Winner, Vote Share

Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha Constituency | FPJ

Karauli-Dholpur: Bhajan Lal Jatav from the Congress and Indu Devi Jatav from the BJP are the 2 key candidates from the Karauli-Dholpur constituency. Bhajan Lal Jatav is part of the INDI alliance and, therefore, has INC backing as well. The Karauli-Dholpur constituency voted 55.18% on April 19, 2024. The live results for their Karauli-Dholpur constituency will start at 8 AM on June 4th, and we will be updating the same.

Karauli-Dholpur will see a tough battle between the BJP's Indu Devi Jatav and the Congress' Bhajan Lal Jatav. While the seat has always been a stronghold of Congress, the BJP won the 2014 general elections and is in power since then. The NaMo factor was mainly the key driver of the BJP's success in 2014. What remains to be seen is whether the BJP will be able to sustain its impact of Modi charm again this time. The BJP's move to drop 2-time MP Manoj Rajoria and nominate a new person for the seat is expected to help combat the anti-incumbency factor.

Indu Devi Jatav, BJP (L) and Bhajan Lal Jatav, Congress (R). | FPJ

vKarauli-Dholpur has total 8 Assembly sections including Baseri, Bari, Dholpur and Rajakhera which are located in Dholpur district and Todabhim, Hindaun, Karauli, and Sapotra that are located in Karauli district. This constituency is a Scheduled Caste parliamentary seat. The seat was established in 2008.

Previous Winners Of Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha Constituency

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Manoj Rajoria of the BJP party won with 526443 votes in the Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha constituency. The runner up was Sanjay Kumar of the INC Party. The margin of victory was 97682 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Manoj Rajoriya of the BJP party won with 402,407 votes in the Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha constituency. The runner up was Lakkhiram of INC party. The margin of victory was 154,468 votes.

Over 57% of voters cast their ballots in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in 12 of the 25 constituencies in Rajasthan on Friday. The remaining 13 seats will go to the polls on April 26.

The results of the elections will be declared on June 4.