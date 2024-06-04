 Jodhpur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Leads The Charts - Winner, Vote Share
Jodhpur Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Leading the result charts of the Lok Sabha Elections in the Jodhpur constituency of Rajasthan is the BJP candidate, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Get live cover from June 4th, 2024: winner, vote share, votes

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Jodhpur constituency | FPJ

Jodhpur: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the BJP's candidate from the Jodhpur constituency. Sahiram Pehelwan is part of the INDI alliance and therefore has INC backing as well. The Jodhpur constituency voted 68.89% in 2024. The live results for the Jodhpur constituency will start at 8 AM on April 26, 2024, and we will be updating the same.

Jodhpur has seen the dominance of both Congress and BJP from time to time. This time it is going to be a tough fight between BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Karan Singh Uchiyarda from Congress. Jodhpur constituency was traditionally a Congress hold where BJP built inroads in 2014.

article-image

The constituency has 8 assembly segments that include, Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardarpura, Jodhpur, Soorsagar, Luni, Pokaran. Apart from Pakaran that falls in Jaisalmer district, others fall in Jodhpur district. Rural population accounts for 58% of the constituency while urban population accupies 42% of the constituency.

Jodhpur has has 8 assembly segments

Jodhpur has has 8 assembly segments | FPJ

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a stalwart in Rajasthan politics, has been a five time winner from Jodhpur. However, BJP, breaking all records emerged victorious in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP) and Karan Singh Uchiyarda (Congress)

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (BJP) and Karan Singh Uchiyarda (Congress) | FPJ

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat secured victory in Jodhpur for two consecutive terms, defeating Chandresh Kumari of the Congress marking a new beginning in the history of Jodhpur with a successful entry of the BJP.

Jodhpur Past election winners

Jodhpur Past election winners | FPJ

Past election results

In 2019, BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat won the elections with 7,88, 888 votes (5836%) by a margin of 2,97, 156 votes defeating Congress' Vaibhav Gehlot. Voter turn out in 2019 was 13,47,933. In 2014 too, BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat clinched victory defeating Congress' Chandresh Kumari Katoch by a margin of 4,10,051 votes.

Previous lok sabha results of the constituency

Previous lok sabha results of the constituency | FPJ

Chandresh Kumari Katoch had won the 2009 elections on Congress ticket who turned out to be a runner-up in 2014.

